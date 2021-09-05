The public will be unable to access the Penticton Secondary School field as RCMP remain on scene and investigating after a young man was found deceased there on Sunday morning. (File)

The public will be unable to access the Penticton Secondary School field as RCMP remain on scene and investigating after a young man was found deceased there on Sunday morning. (File)

RCMP investigating after young man found dead outside Penticton Secondary School

Officers were called at around 6 a.m. to the field outside the school

The Penticton RCMP is investigating after a young man’s body was discovered at the field of Penticton Secondary School on Sunday morning, Sept. 5.

Just before 6 a.m. officers from the Penticton RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) with a report of an unresponsive person down at the field on Eckhardt Avenue.

When officers arrived they located BCEHS attending to a young man suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The area has been cordoned off and the Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section, who is leading the investigation at the scene with officers from the Forensic Identification Section.

Officers are expected to remain in the area throughout the day today.

READ ALSO: Penticton RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

“Our priority now is to identify this young man and speak with his family,” said Penticton RCMP superintendent Brian Hunter, in a press release. “We are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying this young man to contact us.

“As well, we are asking those with information not to share such on social media, but rather in-person to a police officer, so that we may gather untainted, first-hand information which may assist in advancing this investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or have any other information, are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or they can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathRCMP

Previous story
Canada, allies watchful of how China will fill Western void in Afghanistan
Next story
Federal leaders campaign while Kovrig, Spavor mark 1,000 days imprisoned in China

Just Posted

A grizzly bear steps over hair snag at Atnarko River, leaving its DNA behind. (Trail cam photo)
Bear viewing area to close for 10 half days in September on Atnarko River

The former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site with some of the original buildings still intact as of August 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ground analysis of former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School gets underway Aug. 30

(File photo)
Williams Lake RCMP confirm Highway 20 crash claims one life, seriously injures driver

Although conditions in the region are suitable to rescind the campfire prohibition due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with campfire use. (Black Press Media file photo)
Campfire prohibition lifted for Central Coast area