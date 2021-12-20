Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

RCMP investigating after Nelson-Creston MLA verbally assaulted over vaccine policies

Brittny Anderson says she and her staff were targeted at a highway rest stop

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson says she was forced to run after being approached on Friday by two people who became aggressive over B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Anderson said the incident occurred as she and one of her staff were returning from Creston to Nelson and had taken a break at a highway rest stop. A car approached them, and the driver and passenger began verbally assaulting the pair.

“At first I was trying to answer some of the questions that they had, and it just got really elevated really quickly,” said Anderson.

Anderson said her staff member stepped forward to end the conversation and then the pair began walking back to their car when they realized the other vehicle was driving toward them.

“We were worried that they were going to block us in or not let us leave, so at that point, we started running towards the vehicle.”

Anderson said the pair left their car to approach, at which point she drove away. They were not followed.

RCMP confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Anderson said she has since received three emails from the driver, which she characterized as misogynistic and abusive.

The incident occurred the same day provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new COVID-19 restrictions to head off an expected surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Anderson said the aggression she encountered is the same that has been faced by other politicians, health-care workers and business owners.

“I understand that people are frustrated, but in order to move forward we need to be able to have respectful dialogue, especially on issues that are challenging.”

It’s the second time this month a Kootenay MLA has had a negative interaction with the public.

Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy was knocked down walking home from the B.C. Legislature on Dec. 7. Victoria police have said it isn’t clear if the assault is connected to her role as the forestry minister.

READ MORE:

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Business is up heading into 2022, but so too are worries about paying off COVID debt

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Comments are closed

Previous story
Coquihalla opens to commercial traffic; Hwy 3 to fully open Tuesday
Next story
B.C.’s oldest wooden tugboat being scrapped at shipyard in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

More snow is set to hit the area this week. The blanket of snow already falling in December set the perfect scene for the holidays. This image captured by Hagensborg resident Marisa Blewett of her family’s home seems to invite everyone to cozy up by the fire with a cup of cocoa. (Marisa Blewett photo)
UPDATE: Winter storm warning issued for Central Coast, up to 40 cm snowfall expected

Clea Schooner, 22, said she looks forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help her be a strong advocate for her community and for the next generation, on Dec. 13 (Supplied photo)
North Coast woman named to provincial young leaders council

A riverfront property in the Bella Coola Valley that local residents Harvey and Carol Thommasen purchased in 2018 with the aim of making it a bird sanctuary is now the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s (NCC’s) newest conservation area in British Columbia. (Harvey Thommasen photo)
VIDEO: Bella Coola couple donate large parcel of rainforest land to Nature Conservancy of Canada