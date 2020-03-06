FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo debris at the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Two U.S. officials said Thursday that it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board. President Donald Trump is suggesting he believes Iran was responsible. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

The RCMP is assisting Ukrainian authorities in a criminal investigation of the downing of Flight PS752, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down by the Iranian military in January. The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians.

After initially denying any responsibility, Iranian authorities arrested several people and promised to hold them to account. Iran says the plane was misidentified by an air-defence battery shortly after Iran itself launched missiles at western forces in neighbouring Iraq.

Ukraine nonetheless launched its own criminal investigation and speaking in the Ukrainian city of Lviv this morning during a tour of eastern Europe, Champagne said the RCMP has sent an officer to help Ukrainian police to ensure justice for the victims.

ALSO READ: UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

“We always said from the beginning that we wanted to bring closure, accountability, transparency and justice and this is the justice part of it, where we wanted to do everything we can to support because obviously this was a Ukrainian airline flight,” he said.

“So we’re supporting Ukraine in their criminal investigation of those that would be responsible.”

Champagne also said he pressed Ukraine’s president and foreign affairs minister for the airline to quickly compensate families of those Canadians who were killed.

“What I’ve been pushing for is potential advance payment to the families and we’re going to keep following up on that because, as you know under the Montreal and Warsaw conventions (on international air travel), this is a statutory payment that needs to be done by the airlines,” he said.

Champagne was expected to meet with the head of the carrier, but the minister says a scheduling conflict scuttled those plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Flight 752 crash in Iran

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

Just Posted

Guide outfitters appeal to B.C. gov’t to help businesses in Tsilhqot’in title area

Bridging agreements are expiring at the end of March 2019

Lodge owner in Tsilhqot’in declared title area wants to be bought out for fair price

Hausi Wittwer has operated the Chilko River Lodge for 21 years

Williams Lake City Council and community advocacy leads to GPS monitoring of six prolific offenders

Counc. Scott Nelson said he is happy at this result and hopes to build on momentum

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

B.C. Legislature steps empty as Indigenous youth pack up 11-day demonstration

Occupation in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Most Read