RCMP dive team, rescue crews called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake

Bystanders witnessed vehicle go into water, did not see anyone come out, according to crews on scene

A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

Emergency crews in the Fraser Valley were called to a scene where a vehicle reportedly went into Harrison Lake.

The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP dive team also attended the scene.

At 1:26 p.m., firefighters reported they were still on scene helping rescue crews with the ongoing search.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News