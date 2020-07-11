(The Canadian Press)

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

The idea that the man accused of crashing into the grounds of Rideau Hall would have been treated differently if he were dark-skinned is disheartening, the RCMP’s commissioner and the head of its union said in a joint statement Friday.

Not only that, said Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Brian Sauve of the National Police Federation, but it damages an “important national dialogue with all stakeholders seeking solutions to societal issues.”

The Mounties have said the suspect was armed and threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but was arrested peacefully after Mounties talked him down for more than an hour and a half on the morning of July 2.

They say the reservist on active duty with the Canadian Forces rammed a gate with a truck to enter the grounds.

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, faces 22 charges, nearly all of them weapons offences related to the guns allegedly in his possession.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is the most prominent person who has suggested the incident would have had a worse ending if Hurren weren’t white.

The incident at Rideau Hall followed weeks of stories about police officers treating people of colour, especially Indigenous people, harshly, to the point of killing them.

That included Rodney Levi, an Indigenous man shot by RCMP in New Brunswick during a visit to check on his welfare in June.

On Wednesday, Singh said the contrast “reminds us all of how systemic racism is real.”

Asked whether he believed the Rideau Hall incident would gone worse if the suspect hadn’t been white, Singh simply replied: “Yes.”

Lucki and Sauve said in their statement that the RCMP resolve the vast majority of crises without violence because of their commitment to using as little force as possible.

“To suggest a more violent conclusion would have been inevitable if the suspect was of another race is speculative and disheartening to the arresting officers, their families, and all partners who helped successfully and professionally resolve this threat,” they said.

NDP MP Matthew Green said the joint statement is another example of Lucki being unable to recognize systemic racism.

Green, who is Black, questioned what the federal Liberals are doing to combat what he called systemic racism in the RCMP.

“This is less about the feelings of police, it’s about the tragedies families face when their loved ones die at the hands of the police,” Green said in an email.

“The incident at Rideau Hall is proof that under the greatest duress and threat, de-escalation works. But de-escalation is not always the experience of Black, Indigenous and racialized people. This should be the norm. Always.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal governmentJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo
Next story
How Conservative leadership hopefuls would address the WE scandal if they win

Just Posted

B.C. Wildfire Service teams up with Tsilhqot’in National Government for firefighter bootcamp

The program will be held in Puntzi once it is safe to do so

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Three projects on the North Coast awarded funding

VIA Rail lays off 1,000 unionized workers across the country

Northern B.C. route Jasper to Prince George to Prince Rupert is not affected by VIA Rail layoffs

Hagensborg Water District purchases new fire truck; prepares for conversion to CCRD

Approximately $1.3 million of the district’s infrastructure grant has been transferred to the CCRD.

Nuxalk Nation receives over $4 million in funding for Big House

The funding is joint federal, provincial and municipal and will support 24 infrastructure projects

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

Northern B.C. First Nations call for reversal of grizzly bear hunting ban

Growing grizzly populations have led to fewer ungulates and increased fear of attacks says Chad Day

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

VIDEO: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

Most Read