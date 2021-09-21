RCMP delays on complaint files a ‘serious and systemic’ issue, group tells court

RCMP attend a serious incident in Langley, B.C., on October 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A civil liberties group is telling a federal judge there’s a culture of complacency in the RCMP that has caused inexcusable foot-dragging on complaint files.

At a Federal Court hearing today, Jessica Magonet, a lawyer for the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association, says the failure is a serious and systemic issue within the national police force.

The association seeks a court declaration that Commissioner Brenda Lucki violated the RCMP Act by failing to submit her response to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission’s interim report about allegations of spying on anti-oil protesters “as soon as feasible.”

The complaints commission launched a public interest investigation and completed an interim report into the matter in June 2017, forwarding it to the RCMP for comment on the conclusions and recommendations.

The watchdog cannot make final findings and recommendations on a complaint until the RCMP commissioner responds to an interim report and, in turn, the complainant and the public are left waiting for resolution of the matter.

Lucki responded to the interim report last November, but only after the civil liberties association launched its court action.

—The Canadian Press

