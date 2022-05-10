RCMP continue to investigate Williams Lake homicide

Flowers are placed on the side of Midnight Drive. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Bouquets of flowers lay in the grass in the 300 block along Midnight Drive Tuesday, May 10, where late Thursday night, residents and emergency responders in Williams Lake rushed to help a victim suffering from stab wounds.

Witnesses told Black Press Media that before emergency crews arrived Thursday night, motorists in the residential area parked two vehicles to block off the street to protect the victim, who was seen laying in the road.

Other witnesses said they observed a police officer performing CPR on the victim while another officer led a woman away from the scene just after midnight.

Despite the efforts of all involved the victim, a man, died as a result of the injuries, and became Williams Lake’s second homicide victim of 2022.

Tuesday afternoon several RCMP officers, some wearing white suits, arrived just down the block from the original scene and entered a home located about 100 metres from where the victim was found.

So far police have released few details about the death, or whether they have a suspect or suspects in custody. Through a news release, RCMP have asked residents in the area for any video or dashcam footage taken Thursday night between 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.

RCMP have also continued to canvas residents in the neighbourhood.

The RCMP North District Major Crime Unit is conducting the investigation, working closely with the Williams Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Services, police noted Saturday, adding early indications suggested that this was a targeted attack.

READ MORE: ‘Last resort’: Police forces struggling to provide support for people in crisis



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HomicideRCMP