Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

Const. Olavo Castro allegedly found with loaded, restricted gun in vehicle

Firearm-related charges have been approved against an RCMP officer with BC Highway Patrol, in connection with an off-duty incident on Canada Day in Williams Lake.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) said Const. Olavo Castro is charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.

His charges were sworn in on Monday, Aug. 29 in Williams Lake Provincial Court.

Castro’s first appearance for the charges is scheduled for Oct. 5, 2022 in Williams Lake.

As the matter is now before the court, the BCPS noted it will not be releasing any further details.


