Rare blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccines: Health Canada

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

Health Canada said that rare blood clots “may be linked” to use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a statement released Wednesday (April 14), the agency said that its findings are in line with other regulatory agencies. The AstraZeneca linked blood clots are associated with low levels of blood platelets.

“As a result, the Department has updated warnings in the product information to inform Canadians of the possible side effects and to provide information about the signs and symptoms and when to seek prompt medical attention following vaccination,” the agency said.

However, “no specific risk factors” have been identified so Health Canada is not restricting the use of the vaccine for any population.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, said that her agency still believes that “the benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks in all age groups.”

The National Advisory Committee on Immunizations recommendations to not use the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under the age of 55 remains in effect, however.

Wednesday’s update comes the day after the Public Health Agency of Canada was alerted of the first case of blood clots in a Quebec woman who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. She is recovering at home.

More to come.

