Rain and weather warnings have been lifted across British Columbia although some stream advisories remain. (Black Press Media file photo)

Rainstorms slink out of B.C., leaving few effects

Avalanche Canada cut danger ratings but cautioned warmth and rain has weakened snow packs

Rain and weather warnings have been lifted across British Columbia as the latest atmospheric river departs, leaving most regions generally unscathed despite predictions of severe rainfall during the multi-day storm.

Environment Canada had warned this week’s series of rain events would bring deluges of 50 to 150 millimetres over much of southern B.C., but preliminary measurements show conditions were not as intense.

The weather office says Tofino received 100 mm of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday and 116 mm fell along the mountains east of Vancouver, but less than 70 mm was recorded in most other areas, including Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Squamish.

The River Forecast Centre was maintaining high streamflow advisories for Vancouver Island and the inner south coast, including the Fraser Valley, due to concerns the rain and warm temperatures would rapidly melt snow packs and swell rivers.

Avalanche Canada cut danger ratings on Vancouver Island and south coast mountains to moderate but cautioned warmth and rain had weakened snow packs.

Risk of a snow slide was ranked as considerable or high on many southern Interior and southeastern B.C. mountains as final effects of the outgoing storm settled there.

The Avalanche Canada website says backcountry users should “remain cautious and choose conservative terrain.”

—The Canadian Press

