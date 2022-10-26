Rainfall warning issued for Central Coast inland sections

Environment Canada says 50 to 100 mm expected in 24-hours

A rainfall warning has been issued for the Central Coast inland sections, including for the Bella Coola Valley. (DriveBC webcam photo)

A rainfall warning is in effect for the central coast inland sections from Wednesday, Oct. 26 through to Thursday.

Environment Canada issued the warning noting rain, heavy at times, is expected with 24-hour rainfall amounts from 50 to 100 mm expected.

“A vigorous frontal system will approach the B.C. North Coast this morning. The trailing cold front will sweep across the North and Central Coasts tonight. Heavy rain and strong winds will accompany this system, ” stated the Environment Canada website.

The warning covers the North Coast Central Coast inland and Haida Gwaii and rains should taper to showers on Thursday as the front moves out of the area.

Environment Canada warned heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

A wind warning has also been issued for the Bella Bella area Wednesday evening for coastal sections.

“Southwest winds of 90 km/h gusting to 110 will develop this evening over exposed coastal sections of the Central Coast as a cold front moves across the region,” noted Environment Canada, adding winds will ease overnight in its wake.



