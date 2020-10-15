Rainfall warning issued for Bella Coola

Bella Coola is under a rainfall warning today, Thursday Oct. 15, as 80mm of precipitation is expected by Friday morning. According to Environment Canada a moisture-laden Pacific front will move onto the central coast of B.C. today. Rain will begin this morning and become heavy this evening. The front will exit the region early Friday morning.

Total rainfall amounts of 100 mm are expected for the coastal sections and up to 80 mm are forecast for the inland sections by Friday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. The front is expected to ease by Friday morning but there is nothing but rain in the forecast for the next five days.