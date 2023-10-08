Quesnel Rangers deployed to wildfire zones

Private William Morrison and Corporal Josh Parsons of the Canadian Rangers prepare to depart on predator control duty in the Manson Creek area, protecting forest fire fighters. (Photo submitted) Corporal Josh Parsons (left) does Canadian Rangers orientation with a Canadian Forces reservist (centre) and member of the BC Wildfire Service (right). (Photo submitted) Canadian Rangers Corporal Josh Parsons of Vanderhoof Patrol is on predator watch during wildfire duty, protecting firefighters. (Photo submitted) The Canadian Rangers stood with the other Canadian Forces reservists and BC Wildfire Service members in front of the historic HBC building in Manson Creek. (Photo submitted)

The Canadian military came to help fight this year’s wildfires. While some of the personnel came from far away parts of Canada, some were from right in this area. BC Land Task Force’s Domestic Response Company was assembled, in part, with Canadian Rangers – Quesnel Patrol, plus other regional members of this all-community element of the Canadian Forces.

There are 26 Rangers patrols in B.C. Quesnel’s has 15 members in theirs, with a maximum of 35 eligible per patrol. William Morrison and Dave Brideau from Quesnel Patrol were in this team, along with 100 Mile House Patrol’s Scott Watkinson and Vanderhoof Patrol’s Josh Parsons.

“They were chosen by operations leadership for their superb marksmanship skills and weapons safety technique,” said Sgt. Doug Zdanivsky, patrol commander for the Quesnel group, part of the British Columbia Company – 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group. Rangers are reservists, about 5,000 across Canada, enabled as part of the 3rd Canadian Army Division. The local squad was deployed during the wildfire missions to Vanderhoof, Manson Creek and Germansen Landing.

“Since the beginning of September the Canadian Rangers have been providing essential support on this operation, including predator control, route reconnaissance, and supporting re-supply efforts,” Zdanivsky said. “We have service rifles, but these are strictly for predator defence, as we are often tasked to deploy and be self-sufficient in austere, difficult-to-reach areas.”

Members of Quesnel Patrol all have primary employment in such professions as paramedics, firefighters, sheriffs, veterinarians, business owners, industrial first aid attendants, farmers. They have monthly training days, and twice a year go on four- to five-day field training exercises, where they practice skills like casualty evacuations, rifle marksmanship, ATV and snowmobile operation, and orienteering. There are often additional learning opportunities like first aid, swiftwater rescue, avalanche awareness, leadership, and more. Sometimes there are special opportunities like trips to Ottawa for sentry duty at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, for example.

With the onslaught of forest fires, this summer, those Central Interior patrols got to take part in special duties close to home.

“It quickly became apparent that with the increase in bear activity around their camps and on the fire line that predator watch was going to be necessary, and that as none of the army units thus far deployed were armed, the Canadian Rangers were to be brought in for this task and given special authorization to be armed for the purpose of predator defence,” said Zdanivsky. “Luckily the primary means of deterrence, bear bangers, has been effective up to this point, and no bears have had to be destroyed.”

He said those who are able to take part in special tasks such as this summer’s wildfire support consider it a great honour. The group takes pride in being ready and always improving skills that might help Canada in times of need. Quesnel Patrol can use more members who feel this way.

“You must be over the age of 18, and a Canadian citizen,” Zdanivsky explained. “If you are interested in serving your country in the CAF reserves, on a part-time basis, but don’t want to be sent overseas, this would be for you. We are looking for people who have knowledge of their communities and the surrounding countryside, and are able to navigate and be at home in the bush for extended periods. Special skills like first aid and ATV or snowmobile operation are always an asset.”

Anyone interested in joining can call the 4th Canadian Ranger Patrol Group to ask questions or begin the process at: 1-877-299-8811.

