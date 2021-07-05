A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Sûreté du Québec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec woman dies after being struck by airplane while driving tractor near runway

Investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident near St-Esprit

Quebec provincial police say a woman in her 20s has died after she was struck by a plane north of Montreal today.

The woman was riding a tractor close to a runway near St-Esprit, Que., about 60 kilometres north of Montreal, when a plane performing a landing manoeuvre struck her.

Police spokesperson Marc Tessier says the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where her death was confirmed.

The pilot allegedly did not see the woman during landing and was transported to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Transportation

Previous story
Know how to evacuate in event of a fire, say B.C. emergency management officials
Next story
Kelowna Mountie resigns before conduct hearing that could’ve seen him fired

Just Posted

A wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is burning approximately five kilometres away from the home of Amy Stromsten and her partner Dustin Trainer. An evacuation alert was issued for the area west of Williams Lake Saturday, July 3. (Amy Stromsten image)
Residents nervous, getting prepared as they watch Big Stick Lake area fire

An evacuation alert for the Big Stick area was issued Saturday afternoon (July 3) by the Cariboo Regional District. (CRD image)
Evacuation alert issued for Big Stick area west of Williams Lake

Graham West photo
Ulkatcho First Nation, hometown of Carey Price, hosting Stanley Cup final parades

Shearwater is located in the Great Bear Rainforest on the West Coast of B.C. (Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association photo)
Heiltsuk Nation celebrates July 1 as Heiltsuk Day with purchase, transfer of Shearwater Resort