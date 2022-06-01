file photo

Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Okanagan campground

There were no injuries or dispute reported according to RCMP

A Quebec man was arrested and three rifles seized after shooting a rifle while staying at an Oliver campground on Sunday morning.

The RCMP responded to an agricultural worker’s camp on Secrest Hill Road at 7 a.m. The report about the shots fired came into police between 3 and 4 a.m. that morning, according to Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

A 29-year-old camper from Quebec was arrested without incident for careless use of a firearm at the campground.

Three firearms were seized along with ammunition.

No injuries were reported, and the man was found to have a valid firearms license.

The situation is now being reviewed by the Chief Firearms Officer for a decision.

Following his arrest, the man was released from custody and escorted back to retrieve his belongings as he had been evicted from the campground.

READ ALSO: Customers irritated after bear spray allegedly deployed outside Kelowna pub

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

guns

Previous story
‘A pit in our stomach’: B.C. moms say threshold of decriminalized drug possession too little
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

Angel Emile. (RCMP handout)
Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating missing 19-year-old woman

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

WildSafeBC is sharing the results of a survey it did with locals about bears in the Bella Coola Valley. (WildSafe BC photo)
70 % of residents don’t report bears to COS in Bella Coola: Survey

Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary members do a training exercise near Bamfield on Vancouver Island. Ocean Warriors ~ Mission Ready is a new documentary series shooting in Bella Bella last week for APTN/CHEK TV. (Steve Sxwithul’txw photo)
New doc series started production in Bella Bella this month