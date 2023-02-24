CTV is looking for single farmers for their reality dating show. (File Photo)

Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.

The CTV reality show is looking to cast farmers for the reality dating show

Wash your coveralls and hose off your work boots, CTV is looking to match up single farmers from B.C. on the rural reality dating show, Farming for Love.

On the show, urban singletons are invited out to the country where they will meet the eligible farmers and compete in a series of challenges, activities and dates.

On season one, five eligible farmers were matched up with city dwellers.

If there’s someone who you’d like to nominate to take part, nominate them on ctv.ca.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
