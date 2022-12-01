Puntzi Mountain is the coldest spot in the province Dec. 1. 2022. (Photo submitted)

Puntzi Mountain is the coldest spot in the province Dec. 1. 2022. (Photo submitted)

Puntzi Mountain coldest spot in B.C., extreme cold warning issued for Chilcotin

Temperatures in the Cariboo Chilcotin will remain well below average for the next week

Update:

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Chilcotin at 7:28 a.m.

“Extremely cold wind chill values near -40C are expected this morning. Wind chill values will moderate during the day. Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant,” noted the warning.

Environment Canada further noted that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Original story:

Puntzi Mountain is the coldest spot in B.C. Thursday morning, Dec. 1.

Environment Canada reported a temperature of -38.8C at 7 a.m.

A temperature of -28.9C was recorded in Williams Lake Thursday morning (Dec. 1) at 7 a.m., with a daytime high of -20C expected. The city was blanketed by about 16 cm of snow since Nov. 29.

Quesnel was slightly warmer at -27.5C Thursday morning at 7 a.m., with a forecasted daytime high of -21C.

In the Bella Coola Valley, meanwhile, an Arctic outflow warning is in effect for inland sections due to frigid temperatures and windchill.

Bella Coola reached -13.9C overnight (Nov. 30-Dec.1) and will only warm up to -12C. Windchill will make it feel much colder.

Cariboo Chilcotin temperatures are expected to stay in the deep freeze for the next few days.

In stark contrast, the warmest spot in the province Thursday morning was at Sheringham Point on Vancouver Island with a temperature of 2.4C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits

Just Posted

Puntzi Mountain is the coldest spot in the province Dec. 1. 2022. (Photo submitted)
Puntzi Mountain coldest spot in B.C., extreme cold warning issued for Chilcotin

Jordan Williams laid in a hospital bed on life support for many days before his family made the difficult decision to remove the tubes keeping him alive after using drugs reportedly containing fentanyl. (Photo courtesy of Stormy Narcisse)
Family shares grief after man, 30, dies from toxic drug poisoning on Williams Lake streets

Dean Hare, left, and David Gibbons, right, stand beside Charlene Belleau as she sings at a pop-up education overdose prevention site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pop-up education overdose prevention site start of something new for Williams Lake

A snowfall warning has been issued Tuesday, Nov. 29 for the Cariboo, Chilcotin and North Thompson regions. Snow has begun falling lightly in Williams Lake Tuesday morning. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Snowfall warning issued for Cariboo, Chilcotin, North Thompson regions