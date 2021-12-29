Puntzi Mountain coldest spot in B.C. at -40C

Williams Lake is currently at -29C

How cold was it in the Chilcotin this week? (Photo submitted)

Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin is the coldest spot in B.C. at -40C Wednesday morning, Dec. 29, with a wind chill it feels like -45C, according to Environment Canada.

The Chilcotin region is under a extreme cold warning, while the Cariboo region including the city of Williams Lake is under an extreme cold warning and also a snowfall warning.

Bella Coola is currently under a snowfall warning and an Arctic outflow warning with a Wednesday morning temperature of -12C

At 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, Williams Lake is -29C with a wind chill that makes it feel like -38C.

In these temperatures pets should be kept indoors. Larger animals such as cattle and horses need extra food to keep warm.

Frozen water lines in homes are also a concern during extreme cold events.

Residents are encouraged to check on neighbours, and reach out to seniors to ensure they are keeping warm.

B.C. set a new record for peak electricity demand on BC Hydro’s system on Monday evening due to the extreme low temperatures in many parts of the province.

Between 5 and 6 p.m. on December 27, demand for electricity hit an all time high of 10,902 megawatts, which is higher than the previous record of 10,577 megawatts set in 2020.

