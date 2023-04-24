PSAC workers and supporters picket in front of President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier’s office in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. One of Canada’s largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day, as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to delay access to ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PSAC workers and supporters picket in front of President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier’s office in Ottawa on Friday, April 21, 2023. One of Canada’s largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day, as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to delay access to ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Public service union to picket at locations with more impact as strike enters Day 6

Sides exchanged offers during the weekend

One of Canada’s largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 100,000 of its staff remain on strike, some of whom will move their picket lines today to strategic locations more likely to have an impact on the federal government.

National President Chris Aylward says Ottawa presented an offer Saturday afternoon, which the union countered with its own proposal that same day.

Yet the office of Treasury Board President Mona Fortier says it made a second proposal Saturday that the union had not responded to by late Sunday.

Earlier this weekend, the two sides accused each other of poor communication as bargaining teams sort out how much to increase wages to account for inflation and whether civil servants have a right to work remotely.

The two parties have been at odds since negotiations began in June 2021, and the union insists it can find other financing if it depletes the strike fund it’s been using to pay those on the picket line since Wednesday.

READ MORE: Public-service strike: Union ‘fed up’ with pace of talks, asks Trudeau for help

READ MORE: Federal public-service strike lands in middle of political battle for working class

Federal PoliticsLabourPublic Sector Bargaining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Public-service strike: Union stepping up picketing efforts starting Monday
Next story
Avalanche kills man who was with group in closed area of Lake Louise ski hill

Just Posted

Community members working in the community garden (provided by Julia Newbury)
Tips to give thanks and give back on Earth Day

According to provincial figures, caribou herds have declined significantly. Protection efforts across the province are underway. (File photo)
Land west of Quesnel secured for caribou habitat, restoration in deal with gold mine

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

There was a grass fire on Horse Lake Road on Monday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Belligerent resident makes fighting grass fire on Horse Lake Road challenging

Pop-up banner image