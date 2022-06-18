The search is on for Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ at Misson Creek in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)

Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog in Kelowna

Over 75 people are on hand to help search for Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ

The search is on for Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ, with members from the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and over 75 people from the community present to help with the efforts in Kelowna as of Saturday, June 18.

COSAR restarted its search at 7 a.m. after the water level at Mission Creek lowered overnight.

Along with Cardno’s family and friends, several dozens of community members could be seen helping with the search after a Facebook event was created last night in anticipation of COSAR restarting its efforts.

COSAR is assigning people into groups, with dogs from the organization also on hand to help.

Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, June 14, at around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog. It is feared the two may have been swept away by the fast-moving waters of Mission Creek.

People helping with the search are first asked to sign in at the COSAR command post at Mission Creek Greenway Eco Centre.

Cardno’s family and friends are currently joined by RCMP and COSAR to assist in signing people in.

COSAR manager Duane Tresnich told Black Press on Saturday he’s surprised with the number of people that have come to help with the search and that Cardno’s family is very appreciative of it.

It is unknown what time the search will end on June 18 if Cardno and JJ are not found by tonight.

(Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)

