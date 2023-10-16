Province to limit short-term rentals in some B.C. communities, but not all

The provincial government has tabled legislation to limit short-term term rentals Monday (Oct. 16), but not everywhere in the province. (Black Press Media file photo)

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said new legislation limiting short-term rentals in many but not all communities across B.C. won’t impact the ability of British Columbians to use short-term rental platforms or rent out their own homes themselves.

“But those of you, who are renting out dozens of short-term rentals to make a huge profit, that are taking away homes from people, you should probably be thinking about a new profit scheme,” Kahlon said.

Kahlon made these comments at a joint news conference with Premier David Eby after tabling new legislation that promises to create new housing by stemming what Kahlon called the “surge” of short-term rentals taking away housing units from “people who desparately need them.”

Data from the provincial government identifies 28,000 daily active short-term rental listings in the province, an increase of 20 per cent from a year ago.

Kahlon also set a goal for the legislation by referencing a McGill University study commissioned by the provincial hotel industry. It found short-term rentals offered through platforms like AirBnB, Vrbo and others have pulled 16,000 “entire homes” out of the rental market in British Columbia with consequences for rental rates.

“If we can get even half of the 16,000-plus…homes that are being used for short-term rentals back into the market, that 8,000 for families being able to have in British Columbia,” Kahlon said.

Not everyone agrees with this finding. The Conference of Board Canada has found that AirBnB has had little impact on rental rates.

Key element of the legislation is the introduction of the principal residence requirement effective May 1, 2024. It means that homeowners cannot operate a short-term rental business unless it is their principal residence plus one other unit on their property, be it a secondary suite, a laneway house or garden suite.

The legislation defines a “principal residence” as a “place in which an individual lives for a longer period in a calendar year than any other place.” This means that home-owners could still rent out their principal residence as short-term rentals for several months. But it also means that condominiums currently available as short-term rentals on various platforms would have to enter the rental pool.

This part of the legislation aims squarely at the growing proliferation of condominium buildings that have essentially turned themselves into private, quasi-hotels.

But that principal residency requirement will only apply in communities with populations above 10,000 as well as communities below 10,000 less than 15 kilometres away from communities with the requirement. Municipalities under 10,000 can ask the province to extend the requirement to their communities, while communities above 10,000 can apply for an exemption from the requirement if their vacancy rates as measured by CHMC exceed three per cent.

The legislation exempt B.C.’s 14 resort and mountain resort communities (including Whistler), electoral areas (including Gulf Islands) and regional districts from the principal residency requirement.

These exemptions in the face of a housing crisis as stated by the provincial government itself raises the question of why the province did not opt for a complete ban of short-term rentals.

Eby said the legislation recognizes the role of short-term rentals as an additional income source for individuals and their role in the tourism, especially in rural British Columbia. On the other hand, it addresses the “gross abuses” within the industry, he said.

The principal residency requirement serves as what government calls a “provincial floor” and won’t stop municipalities from passing tougher by-laws around short-term rentals.

The legislation also promises additional help for municipalities struggling to track the number of short-term rentals within their borders and go after violators.

The legislation calls for the creation of legally binding provincial host and platform registry by late 2024 — so a year from now — and the creation of a provincial short-term rental compliance and enforcement unit with details such as size and budget of this unit still to be worked out.

The registry responds to a long-standing demand from municipalities and others concerned about a lack of data around the issue.

Once the registry goes online, platforms will have three months to register their companies and hosts will have six months to register their units. Platforms can only advertise listings with a provincial host registration number.

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto welcomed the new measures. They will take the detective work out of tracking short-term rentals and allow municipalities like her to focus their limited bylaw enforcement resources elsewhere, she said.

Violators also face tougher penalties. Hosts breaking local municipal by-law rules will have to pay $3,000 per day per infraction — up from $1,000.

Some elements of the legislation, including the ability of regional districts to issue business licenses for short-term rentals, will come into effect immediately immediately after it has received royal assent. Others won’t come into effect until May 1, 2024 while some won’t come into effect late 2024.

“Obviously, I’d like it to be faster, no doubt at all,” Alto said. “But I understand the complexity of what’s being proposed. So we will look forward to it whenever it arrives and I’m quite confident that it will be benefit to the city.”

BC Green House Leader Adam Olsen said the new legislation will likely increase the price of hotels, but British Columbia needs more housing. Olsen added that he expects what he called “lively discussions” in communities within his riding that depend on tourism, but the pendulum has swung too far toward the short-term vacation rental market with tremendous impact on businesses struggling to attract workers.

Overall, he gives the proposal the thumbs-up, while reserving further judgment.

“Generally, this looks like a response to a problem or part of a problem that has been existing in this province now for the last 15 years,” he said. “And generally, it looks like these are good changes.”

