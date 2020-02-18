UPDATE: Three protesters arrested after blocking driveway at Premier John Horgan’s Langford home

Protestors claimed they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier, according to West Shore RCMP

West Shore RCMP arrested three individuals outside Premier John Horgan’s house after protestors from Extinction Rebellion blocked access to his driveway Tuesday morning. Protestors claimed they were going to make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier. (Courtesy of Heidi Eisenhuth)

West Shore RCMP arrested three individuals for mischief after blocking driveway access to Premier John Horgan’s Langford home in protest Tuesday morning.

Aproximately half a dozen Extinction Rebellion demonstrators placed banners along the streets, while others were seen lying in front of his driveway.

Officials arrived at 7:50 a.m. after hearing reports that protestors were banging on the door, stating they would make a citizen’s arrest of the Premier. Police asked protestors to move a couple hundred metres away from the property and three adults who refused to leave were arrested.

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island had promised to make a citizen’s arrest on Tuesday during the provincial budget announcement at the legislature. It is unclear if blocking Horgan’s home was associated with this plan.

According to a media advisory, Extinction Rebellion acted in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en protesters who blocked access to several government buildings in Victoria on Feb. 14. They are urging the provincial government to support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who have spoken against the installation of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

“He was really angry and he swore at us,” says protester Heidi Eisenhuth about John Horgan’s reaction. #Wetsuweten pic.twitter.com/PSa0yPepY0 — Aaron Guillen (@iaaronguillen) February 18, 2020

“The unlawful entry onto private property and committing the criminal offence of mischief by blocking access at the Premier’s residence was a gross invasion,” said Inspector Todd Preston, officer in charge at West Shore RCMP. “I strongly condemn the actions of the individuals involved.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Horgan for comment.

– With files from Aaron Guillen

