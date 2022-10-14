Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reaches its 14th day, in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Protest convoy truck noise caused hearing loss, woman tells Emergencies Act inquiry

Witness called protest an assault on her hearing that left her hopeless and trapped in her home

A legally blind Ottawa woman says the loud and constant noise of the “Freedom Convoy” protest last winter left her with permanent hearing loss and mental-health problems.

Victoria De La Ronde is the first witness to testify before the inquiry into the federal government’s use into the Emergencies Act to end gridlock in downtown Ottawa.

She says the protest was an assault on her hearing that left her hopeless and trapped in her home, and she is still triggered by the sounds of vehicle horns and the smell of gasoline.

The commission is also hearing from Zexi Li, a public servant who filed a court injunction to stop truckers from continually honking their horns during the protest.

Li says she didn’t feel safe amid the chaos on the streets, which she says escalated as the protest continued week after week.

De La Ronde and Li are among 65 witnesses, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and convoy organizers, expected to testify before the commission.

—Laura Osman and David Fraser, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Inquiry into Liberal government’s use of Emergencies Act kicks off

Federal Politicsprotest

Previous story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd
Next story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas

Just Posted

General Voting Day is Saturday, Oct. 15 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
3 CCRD directors acclaimed, two to be elected

Bella Coola Valley Musical Festival will be hosting a Halloween Dance on Saturday, Sept. 29. (submitted)
Bella Coola Valley Music Festival Society Halloween Dance goes Oct. 29

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, left, Gwitne Alphonse, JoAnne Moiese, Virginia Gilbert, Lillian Alphonse, David Archie and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars drum and sing during a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Boitanio Mall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Boitanio Mall excavation prompts archaeological scrutiny by Williams Lake First Nation

Kato de Graaf, left, Odin Steif and Hayden Steif with Maizy share some smiles during one of the Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance events. (Sarah Stroh photo)
Renamed Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance looks to a bright future