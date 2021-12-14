FILE – British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

FILE – British Columbia Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on April 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Privacy watchdog orders Clearview AI to stop collecting, delete images of British Columbians

Commissioner said company refused to comply with results of investigation

B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy has ordered Clearview AI to stop collecting images of British Columbians and to delete those it already has.

The order came down on Tuesday (Dec. 14) from McEvoy’s office and follows “the company’s refusal to comply with recommendations made in the investigation report by the Privacy Commissioner of Canada,” along with their B.C. and Alberta counterparts.

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of huge numbers of images from various sources that can help police forces, financial institutions and other clients identify people.

The ruling requires Clearview AI to, by Jan. 25, 2022, stop offering its facial recognition services that involve the collection and use of images and biometric facial arrays collected from B.C. residents without their consent to clients in the province; to cease the collection, use and disclosure of images and biometric facial arrays collected from individuals in B.C. without their consent; and to delete the images and biometric facial arrays it already has.

– with files from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

privacy

Previous story
Indigenous people far more likely to die from opioid overdose: experts
Next story
Vaccine effectiveness confirmed in latest B.C. COVID-19 data

Just Posted

A riverfront property in the Bella Coola Valley that local residents Harvey and Carol Thommasen purchased in 2018 with the aim of making it a bird sanctuary is now the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s (NCC’s) newest conservation area in British Columbia. (Harvey Thommasen photo)
VIDEO: Bella Coola couple donate large parcel of rainforest land to Nature Conservancy of Canada

Highway 20 between the Puntzi Lake turnoff and Nimpo Lake in May 2021 featured a stop light due to repair damage done by frost heaves over the winter. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Regional District director seeking resident input on Highway 20 conditions

A cross-country skier enjoys one of the Tweedsmuir Ski Club’s trails at East Branch. (Photo submitted)
Tweedsmuir Ski Club hosting gear swap in Bella Coola

Northern Health Authority has issued revised public health orders on Dec. 9, permitting in-person worship services for vaccinated people up to 50 per cent capacity inside the venue. (Black Press Media file photo)
New public health order permits in-person worship in northern B.C.