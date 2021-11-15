Vehicles are underwater in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Princeton B.C. devastated by flood

Tulameen River breaches dykes, leaving much of the town under water

Princeton has declared a state of emergency after the surging Tulameen River breached its banks in many areas throughout the town.

Two hundred and ninety homes were hurriedly placed on evacuation order late Sunday night, Nov. 14.

“It came up so fast,” said Mayor Spencer Coyne. “It’s changing every minute now,” he added, in an interview at 12:50 a.m. Nov. 15.

In a chaotic situation, two municipal wells have been shut down and a boil water advisory will be issued.

The flooding on Fenchurch Avenue impacted a lift station, which normally conducts sewage, through a pipe beneath the river. The breach has potentially contaminated the water supply, said Coyne.

The town’s public work’s department, on Harold Avenue, is under water. “We can’t even get to it,” said Coyne.

The Spotlight will update this story as more details are available.

