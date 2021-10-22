Prince Rupert resident, Jan Loroff, was the lucky winner of the Canada-wide contest. Loroff walked away with his new vehicle on Oct. 15. (Photo: Rainbow Chrysler)

Prince Rupert resident wins Sportsnet Hockey Predictor Contest

Winner drives away with new Dodge Ram in national hockey contest

Jan Loroff, a Prince Rupert resident, is the lucky winner of the national Sportsnet Hockey Predictor 2021 Contest and is driving away with the grand prize of a brand new Ram on Oct. 15

Loroff won a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4×4 vehicle, which is valued at approximately $82,410.

“I think it’s exceptional news,” Brian Musgrave, Rainbow Chrysler general manager, told The Northern View.

In his 35 years of experience, this is the first time Musgrave has seen someone win any car at any dealership he has worked.

Loroff competed against contestants across Canada by making predictions during the NHL playoffs.

Each contestant won one entry into the contest for submitting a prediction.

 
