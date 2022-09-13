Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Sept. 19 will be a holiday for federally regulated workers, provinces to decide for the rest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sept. 19 will be a federal holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London.

Speaking at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick today, Trudeau says “declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important.”

He says the government will be working with provinces and territories to ensure they’re “aligned.”

Monday will be a holiday for federal employees and those in federally regulated industries, but it will be up to provincial and territorial governments to declare the holiday for remaining workers.

Trudeau also says he and the opposition leaders’ offices are working on a final list for the delegation that will attend the funeral in person.

Commemoration ceremonies will also be held in Canada, including a parade, a flypast and a church service in Ottawa that will be televised nationally.

RELATED: ‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

VIDEO: Canadians join mourners from around the world in remembering the Queen in London

Federal PoliticsHolidaysRoyal family

Previous story
Feds to announce details of cost-of-living help for low, modest-income Canadians

Just Posted

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Candidates declared for upcoming regional district, school trustee elections

Some items stolen from a CCSAR rescue truck in April have been recovered. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue recovers stolen items from truck heist in share shed

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’