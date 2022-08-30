Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a media availability following a roundtable meeting that he and the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion had with local delegates at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a media availability following a roundtable meeting that he and the Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing, Diversity and Inclusion had with local delegates at the Country Hills Library in Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet on Wednesday: sources

Liberal front bench to get slight makeover, at least one minister has asked to leave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plan.

They confirmed to The Canadian Press that the Liberal front bench will get a slight makeover to account for at least one minister who has asked to leave cabinet for personal reasons.

The four sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the sources say the cabinet minister in question is Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.

Her departure will open a spot for at least one new female member of Parliament to join cabinet, as Trudeau is expected to maintain a balance of women and men in his inner circle.

There are currently 38 ministers in the cabinet, not including Trudeau himself.

RELATED: Liberals, NDP reach deal to keep minority government in power till 2025

Federal PoliticsJustin Trudeau

Previous story
ICBC says 43% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving
Next story
Ukrainian students in B.C. create a resource kit for other newcomers

Just Posted

An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

A flood watch advisory has been issued for areas shown in orange. (BC River Forecast Centre)
Flood watch advisory issued for north coast area due to heavy rainfall

A wildland firefighter from Alberta Whitecourt unit crew has been working with BC Wildfire Service personnel and have successfully helped secured the containment lines on the northeast corner of the Weasel Creek wildfire (N11062) in the East Kootenays. (BC Wildfire Service)
Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

Cariboo Memorial Hospital director Derek Keller provides an update on the hospital redevelopment project during a 60th anniversary celebration of the present hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade delayed, spring 2023 new target