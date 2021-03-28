Pretty, Darn, Cute — Quesnel farm celebrates rare livestock birth

Two’s company, and three’s a crowd, but not for local farmer Gloria Jackson.

A cow from her herd had triplets on March 7.

Just having triplets is rare enough, but the cow successfully gave birth to all three. Jackson christened them “Pretty,” “Darn” and “Cute.”

“There’s a couple amazing things that happened. One is she had them all by herself and two is that she loves and takes care of all three.”

Jackson maintains a herd of 100 cows at her farm. She is also a Quesnel School District board trustee.

“They’re all females, which is a great thing because if I want to keep all of them for future replacements for my cow herd, I could if all goes well.”

All three have been checked out by a vet, but they require some additional work from Jackson to ensure they remain healthy.

“I supplement (their milk) morning and night, but they don’t all drink a bottle morning and night,” she said. “Their mom actually has quite a bit of milk, which is a great thing.”

Having triplets comes with its own perks, according to Jackson.

“They get the best care,” she said. “Mama gets the best feed and grain, and a closed shelter, and they get let out into an alleyway during the day. In my words, they’re in protective custody. I watch them all the time.”

READ MORE: Ranch Musings: Encouraging the next generation

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FarmingQuesnel