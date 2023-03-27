Peter Holub, Ecosystem Restoration Specialist with the Province of B.C., discusses some of the fuels a controlled burn was targeting. (Ruth Lloyd file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Prescribed burns planned along Highway 20 in April

Crews will be targeting high risk areas between Lee’s Corner lookout and Chilanko Forks

Beginning as early as April 3, 2023, the BC Wildfire Service in partnership with the Tsilhqot’in Nation communities, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, BC Parks, Cariboo Chilcotin Regional District and BC Hydro and will be conducting a series of prescribed burns along Highway 20.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to reduce the fuel hazard to protect the infrastructure and prevent uncontrolled fires along the Highway 20 corridor for the spring fire season without significantly impacting the occurrence of invasive species.

Crews will be targeting high risk areas between Lee’s Corner lookout and Chilanko Forks.

While burning is underway, traffic control will be on-site to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions and could go on as long as April 30.

Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Smoke and flames from this prescribed burn may be visible from Tsi Del Del, Yunesit’in, T’letinqox, Alexis Creek, Highway 20, and surrounding areas.

Firefighters will closely monitor this fire at all times.


