’Precious’ goat born without hair in Shawnigan Lake sparks community support

Mother goat won’t ‘take on’ the new kid, meaning 24/7 care by its humans

A unique furless goat born in Shawnigan Lake is in need of help to stay happy and healthy. (Conny Rohr/GoFundMe)

A unique furless goat born in Shawnigan Lake is in need of help to stay happy and healthy. (Conny Rohr/GoFundMe)

A unique baby goat named Precious is in need of financial help after being born without hair on a Shawnigan Lake farm.

The owners of Maple Heart Ranch say one of their goats gave birth on April 29, to a kid without any fur.

Unfortunately, this meant that the mother didn’t take on the goat, meaning she won’t feed Precious.

“We called our veterinarian right away to see what the suggestions are in these cases. It turned out, that this a very unique case with no comparable,” Conny Rohr wrote on a GoFundMe page on May 2.

Rohr says they have since been bottle feeding Precious and ensuring she stays warm – tasks that sound simple but in realty involve a constantly running generator to ensure temperatues stay high.

“One of us, has to stay with her 24/7 as she need to be fed every two hours, day and night,” Rohr added.

Maple Heart Ranch launched the online fundraiser in hopes of paying for the generator, as well as clothing, diapers and puppy pads to keep Precious happy and healthy, as well as a baby monitor and cage.

“She will not be able to stay outside with the other goats, so this means, we have to have a special shelter or addition to the house for her, in the future, which is heated and insulated. She will always needs clothes and special creams to protect her skin from the elements.”

Since launching, the fundraiser has garnered nearly $6,000, as of Wednesday (May 4), including $1,000 from an anonymos donor.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Goat

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Wildfire reaches 20 hectares near Merritt
Next story
Ethics committee says government must tell Canadians it’s tracking their movements

Just Posted

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

Surrey-based sitar player Sharanjeet Singh Mand on Mt. Everest in Nepal, in a video posted to his Facebook page.
Watch B.C. sitar virtuoso play at Mt. Everest base camp in ‘special’ trek up famous mountain

The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

FILE: Chilliwack firefighters and paramedics tend to a teenager who was struck by a vehicle outside Chilliwack Secondary. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Cyclists and pedestrians injured in crashes no longer need to pay costs: ICBC