Power restored for the Valley after winter storm

All Bella Coola customers are now out of the dark

Power has been fully restored to all BC Hydro customers throughout the Valley, said Dave Mosure, BC Hydro community relations coordinator.

“All customers are back on,” said Mosure. “There is some work still taking place, but no outage involved as that section is temporarily bypassed.”

Last Thursday’s winter storm (Nov. 26) knocked out power to the entire Valley; it took days to get everyone back online, with some residents experiencing outages up to 5 days. BC Hydro brought in several extra crews to help and work took place around the clock.

The destruction from the wet, heavy snow was evident on the rock cut from 4Mile to Bella Coola, where crews had to restring almost the entire section.

Mosure said most of the crew is expected to finish up by the end of the week.