Possible hepatitis A exposure at B.C. McDonald’s

Vancouver Coastal Health warns of exposure dates between April 19 and May 9

This photo shows a logo of a McDonald’s restaurant in Havertown, Pa., on April 26, 2022. Vancouver Coastal Health is warning of a possible Hepatitis A exposure at a Vancouver McDonald’s between April 19 and May 9. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning of a possible Hepatitis A exposure at a Vancouver McDonald’s.

An information bulletin Friday (May 12) warns of the possible exposure at the 3695 Lougheed Hwy. location between April 19 and May 9.

Hepatitis A symptoms include: feeling very tired; feeling sick to your stomach and not feeling hungry; losing weight without trying; pain on the right side of the belly, under the rib cage (where your liver is); fever; sore muscles; and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, and clay-coloured stools.

Vancouver Coastal notes that if anyone has early symptoms, it is very important to see your health-care provider. In most cases, the infection goes away on its own and does not lead to long-term liver problems. In rare cases, it can be more serious.

The health authority is also recommending a vaccine for anyone who dined at the restaurant, and a free dose is available for those who are eligible at public health clinics and pharmacies throughout the VCH region.

More information on vaccination clinics are available here.

“Although the risk of transmission to the public is low,” Vancouver Coastal is advising anyone who dined at the following dates or times to monitor for symptoms which can take two to seven weeks to develop after exposure and last for about two months.

The health authority noted the following dates and times for possible exposure:

• April 19th, 2023 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• April 21st, 2023 – noon – 7:30 p.m.

• April 23rd, 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• April 26th, 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• April 27th, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• April 28th, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• April 29th, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• April 30th, 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• May 2nd, 2023 – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• May 4th , 2023 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• May 8th , 2023 – 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

• May 9th, 2023 – 6 a.m .– 9 a.m.

