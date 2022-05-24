A Sidney/North Saanich RCMP police vehicle parked in front of the terminal building at Victoria International Airport. Police are clearing out passengers from the building and informing others that upcoming flights are cancelled at the present time. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

A Sidney/North Saanich RCMP police vehicle parked in front of the terminal building at Victoria International Airport. Police are clearing out passengers from the building and informing others that upcoming flights are cancelled at the present time. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

UPDATE: Threat closes Victoria International Airport

Many air travellers planned to make their way to ferry terminal to change plans

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is responding to a threat at the Victoria International Airport.

Travellers are being asked not to go to the airport and commercial flights have been cancelled.

In a statement, RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said there is no public safety concern but people are being asked to avoid the airport for the next several hours. He did not disclose the nature of the threat.

The Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) is advising travellers to check with carriers on their flight status as commercial flights are closed. The VAA said it cannot provide further comment at this time.

Several flights to and from YYJ have been delayed or diverted. Passengers at the airport were told no flights will be departing or landing for at least two to three hours.

Calgary resident Colleen Kenney, who found out at roughly 4:30 p.m. that her flight home was cancelled, said she was told her flight landed in Vancouver and that no further flights were coming in to Victoria airport this evening. She seemed to be taking the situation in stride.

“It’s not great, but these days with air travel there’s always something, you get used to it,” she said. “We’re going to find a restaurant and a place to stay and try to rebook our flight for tomorrow.”

BC Ferries is reporting some availability on its evening sailings departing Swartz Bay, as passengers scramble to make connecting flights. Many in the air terminal were already talking about changing their plans and heading for the ferries.

RCMP said more information will be released when it becomes available.

More to come.

 

