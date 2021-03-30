The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)

UPDATE: Man arrested after fires at three Masonic Temples in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of fires at Masonic Temples in Vancouver and North Vancouver Tuesday (March 30) morning.

Vancouver police said their investigation took them to Burnaby, where the man was arrested near North Fraser Way and Marine Way. Police will be recommending arson charges.

Fire crews and police responded to three fires at Masonic Temples in the region. The first was at the Lynn Valley Lodge located at 1371 Lynn Valley Road just before 6:45 a.m. The second fire broke out at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave. Police said the building was fully engulfed.

The third happened in Vancouver itself, at the Park Lodge Masonic Hall at Rupert Street and East 29 Avenue. Assistant Fire Chief Mike Serada said the fire is being treated as suspicious but could not say whether it’s connected to the two earlier North Vancouver fires. No one was injured in the Vancouver fire.

“This investigation unfolded very quickly,” says Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. “We have a very good working relationship with our partners at Vancouver Police. By sharing information and coordinating our efforts we were able to move swiftly as new information became available.”

Mounties are asking anyone with video surveillance, or those who may have seen something suspicious between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. to call police at 604-985-1311 or 604-717-2521. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Hate crimes in Canada rose in 2019, setting the scene for COVID-induced spike

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Just Posted

Eureka Peak, located east of Williams Lake, is a popular spot for snowmobilers. (File photo)
Avalanche at Eureka Peak east of Williams Lake claims life of 37-year-old snowmobiler: RCMP

Transponder detected but area too unstable for responders to go in

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

A cow from Gloria Jackson's 100-head herd of cattle had triplets on March 7. (Submitted Photo)
Pretty, Darn, Cute — Quesnel farm celebrates rare livestock birth

Gloria Jackson welcomed triplets to her farm on March 7

The Nathan E. Stewart disaster in 2016 was a catalyst in moving the MOU ahead (file photo)
Government of Canada and Heiltsuk Nation collaborate to develop a local Marine Emergency Response Team

Under the MOU, the Heiltsuk Nation will further develop a Marine Emergency Response Team

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, the project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

The North Vancouver City Fire Department fights a fire at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) at 1142 Lonsdale Ave on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (North Vancouver RCMP)
UPDATE: Man arrested after fires at three Masonic Temples in Vancouver, North Vancouver

Fires were reported just minutes apart

A new Krispy Kreme offer is available to customers once every Monday until Victoria Day in Canada. (Instagram/Krispy Kreme)
Krispy Kreme giving out free coffee, doughnuts until Victoria Day

The promotion will see Canadians indulge without guilt… about the number in their bank account

In early February 2021, RCMP and CBSA officers seized 1,000 kilograms of opium from two freight containers at Deltaport. (RCMP photo)
RCMP, CBSA seize tonne of opium at Delta port

Police followed the shipment to a warehouse in Surrey and arrested five men

Indoor Tai Chi classes are among the “low-intensity” group exercises that are prohibited across B.C. until April 20. (Grand Forks Gazette)
Indoor yoga, Tai Chi, ‘low-intensity’ fitness machines off limits in B.C.

Youth sports carry on with strict limits under COVID-19 orders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Lynn Valley library in North Vancouver, for stabbing victims including Shelah Klausen who was attacked during a fatal mass stabbing Saturday, March 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Teacher who survived North Vancouver stabbing hailed as ‘hero’ for fending off attacker

Shelah Klausen says there were other heroes in Lynn Valley that day, including a woman who saved her life

A neighbour thwarted the potential sale of a home in Oak Bay, which was listed without the owner’s consent. (Google street view)
B.C. home put up for sale without owner’s knowledge

Neighbour thwarts real estate scam with a phone call

Residents in the San Pareil community woke up Monday morning (March 29) to find an escaped herd of cattle roaming the streets from a nearby farm. (Kate Jennings photo)
VIDEO: Wayward cows milk sudden freedom on B.C. lawns and doorsteps

Dead of night visitors cause no real beef in quiet Parksville neighbourhood

Most Read