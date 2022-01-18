Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The tenant and suspects are well-known to police, say RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel in the lakecity early Tuesday morning (Jan. 18).

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO for the Williams Lake detachment, said at 3:33 a.m. police received multiple reports of men armed with weapons trying to gain entry into a room in the Seventh Avenue motel. Police immediately attended, every room was checked and all tenants were accounted for; however, the suspects had fled the scene.

Police identified people they believe to be responsible, Byron said.

“While a motive is not yet clear, the occupants of the unit and the suspects are well-known to the police,” Byron said, noting reports that shots were fired were deemed unfounded, but evidence located at the scene indicated a firearm may have been involved.

