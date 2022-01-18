Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)

Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The tenant and suspects are well-known to police, say RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel in the lakecity early Tuesday morning (Jan. 18).

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO for the Williams Lake detachment, said at 3:33 a.m. police received multiple reports of men armed with weapons trying to gain entry into a room in the Seventh Avenue motel. Police immediately attended, every room was checked and all tenants were accounted for; however, the suspects had fled the scene.

Police identified people they believe to be responsible, Byron said.

“While a motive is not yet clear, the occupants of the unit and the suspects are well-known to the police,” Byron said, noting reports that shots were fired were deemed unfounded, but evidence located at the scene indicated a firearm may have been involved.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Suspect breaks into B.C. woman’s bedroom, demands money, apologizes
Next story
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway reopening to all traffic Wednesday, caution advised

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)
Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: Power restored after single vehicle crash near Williams Lake takes out hydro pole

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared