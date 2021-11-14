Police focusing on trailer park, area west of town in search for missing Kamloops woman

Police have been searching this travel trailer at the Silver Sage trailer park Friday afternoon as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Shannon White. (Sean Brady/KTW) Shannon White has been missing since Nov. 1. (Kamloops RCMP)

– Kamloops This Week

Police are acting on new developments related to the case of missing person Shannon White, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

The investigation into the disappearance of the 32-year-old Kamloops woman have led RCMP and Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) to search an area west of town Friday (Nov. 12).

A police presence in the Silver Sage trailer park on the Tk’emlups reserve is also related to the investigation, according to an RCMP press release.

Police were searching a travel trailer at the park as of Friday afternoon.

White is believed to have left her home on Bestwick Court Lower Sahali at about 8 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 1) in her 1997 Jeep TJ to drive the short distance to her job on Notre Dame Drive for 8:30 a.m., but she never arrived. The next day, her vehicle was located parked in the 200-block of Nicola Street.

According to Kamloops RCMP, police have received information confirming White’s vehicle left town for a 45-minute period on Nov. 1, shortly after she was supposed to have arrived at work. Her vehicle was spotted travelling west on the Trans Canada Highway, leading officers to the area now being searched.

Kamloops RCMP did not specify exactly where west of town is being searched.

“With this new information, the Kamloops RCMP are seeking any witnesses who may have observed Shannon’s Jeep west of Kamloops on Nov. 1, to please contact police,” Cpl. Dave Marshall of the Kamloops RCMP serious crime unit, said. “We currently have a large Search and Rescue contingent searching for Shannon and we will continue to provide updates regarding the search and any additional assistance we may require from the public.”

Anyone with information that may be related to the investigation are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2021-38386.

READ MORE: Kamloops woman still missing after RCMP locate Jeep

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kamloops