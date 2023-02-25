Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 9, 2015. Police and firefighters have responded to an explosion and fire near the Marine Building in Vancouver.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police, emergency crews respond to explosion, fire near Marine Building in Vancouver

Vancouver police said some buildings were evacuated and traffic in the area was affected

Police and firefighters responded to an explosion and fire Friday night near the Marine Building in Vancouver.

Fire Chief Karen Fry said on Twitter that crews were on the scene at an underground electrical vault fire, there were some reported injuries, and they were trying to protect buildings.

Police said they do not believe the explosion and fire near Burrard Street and West Cordova were caused by a criminal act.

TransLink said Waterfront Station was closed at the request of police for a time but was later reopened and normal service was resumed.

