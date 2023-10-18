Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Police Complaint Commissioner raises concern with Farnworth about Police Act changes

The commissioner ‘strongly’ urged reconsideration of a section ‘to ensure continued accountability of the Surrey Police Service, independent of government’

Police Complaint Commissioner Clayton Pecknold has urged Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to reconsider proposed changes to the Police Act that he says may impede Surrey residents’ ability to raise concerns about policing in their city.

The commissioner sent a letter to Farnworth on Oct. 17 concerning an aspect of the legislation he says “may limit the ability of the citizens of Surrey to raise legitimate concerns with the provision of policing services within their community, and to have those concerns addressed transparently and impartially under our oversight.

This of “particular importance,” Pecknold told the minister, “given the unprecedented complexity of this transition and the uncertainty of its duration.”

The commissioner “strongly” urged reconsideration of the section “to ensure continued accountability of the Surrey Police Service, independent of government.”

The bill has already proceeded to second reading.

READ ALSO OUR VIEW: OUR VIEW: A Surrey horror story

READ ALSO: Opposition slams ‘sledgehammer’ legislation related to Surrey policing dispute

The Now-Leader is awaiting a response from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

More to come…

Previous story
Surrey wife killer gets full parole
Next story
Charges laid in connection to runaway van that killed Surrey mom in 2020

Just Posted

Judy Hillaby, former restoration biologist for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, asks Ministry of Forests and Tolko staff about loggin as it relates to fish habitat in the Horsefly River during an open house hosted by the Horsefly River Roundtable Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Horsefly community hall. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Increase in logging draws concern in Horsefly

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

Elaine Alec from Kamloops has given two workshops in Williams Lake on cultivating safe spaces, with the most recent one on Monday, Oct. 16. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake hosts cultural safety training workshops

Nuxalk Chief Sam Schooner attends the Union of BC Indian Chiefs annual general assembly hosted by Williams Lake First Nation at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘It’s tough talking about it,’: Chief Sam Schooner on National Day for Truth and Reconcilation