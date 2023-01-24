Kathy Yuen drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: What’s the Drill? Home Building Communication Strategies

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Kathy Yuen, owner of Phase One Design drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. Hint, it takes more than coffee and donuts!

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Appeal for ‘revolutionary’ change voiced at B.C.’s latest reconicilation awards
Next story
B.C. Greens appoint former children’s surgeon Sanjiv Gandhi as 2nd deputy leader

Just Posted

Vernon-based Tolko Industries Ltd. said downtime at lumber divisions in Soda Creek, in the Cariboo, and Armstrong, in the North Okanagan, will continue through Feburary. (tolko.com)
Downtime extended at Tolko mills in North Okanagan, Cariboo

Eight vehicls were involved in a collision on Highway 97 Monday morning (Jan. 23). (Karen Powell photo)
Blinding sunlight cause of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

APTN was filming some of the work carving a totem pole by members of the Nuxalk First Nation in protest of mining exploration work going on near Bella Coola. (Snuxyaltwa photo)
Nuxalk carve totem poles for mountaintop installation around Bella Coola to oppose mining