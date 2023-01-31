Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: How much space do you need for a home?

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

How much is enough?

Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC, and Richard Bell of Bell Alliance LLP, and Director of Small Housing BC know how to reconfigure a single-family home to find a variety of affordable housing solutions for families of all configurations.

‘There’s something very homey and emotionally reinforcing about living in an 800 sq ft 2-bedroom laneway home at ground level and being able to step outside, vs living in a 1,000 sq ft on the 12th floor,’ Jake Fry, Founder of Smallworks and Co-founder of Small Housing BC.

Listen in as co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear about creative ideas for affordable single-family home ownership.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

