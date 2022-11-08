Finishing details at the Burden renovation. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Finishing details for real-time heritage home reno

TODAY IN BC: Following the Burden family through their real-time renovation

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotifyand Google podcasts.

The excitement is building as the Burdens peek upstairs to check on their 1912 heritage home renovation coming to life.

Colour selections, appliances and final design details are revealed, including an unexpected hiccup with trades brought in by the homeowners, who are wondering if the sub-trades will be able to meet the deadline for final inspections.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage B East Vancouver renovation, and to catch up with Alex Dumitru from Level One Construction and Cara from Triple Dot Design Studio, who explains her strategies to help bring the project together.

“Ninety-five per cent of scenarios you never want the homeowner choosing trades,” said Dumitru. “It just muddies the water and it becomes a problem if somebody screws up – determining who’s liable can create a messy situation.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Arctic chill, more snow for parts of B.C., following powerful weekend storm
Next story
Colorado votes on decriminalizing ‘magic mushrooms’

Just Posted

MLA Brenda Bailey, left, Colleen Hall, Ross Reid, and MLA Niki Sharma present Mary Brown, program director of Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice Program, centre, with a Restorative Justice Memorial Award on Friday, Nov. 4. (Government of B.C. photo)
Heiltsuk Gvi’las Restorative Justice director given Restorative Justice Memorial Award

The Bella Coola Elementary School will host a Ready, Set, Learn Event on Tuesday, Nov. 8. (file photo)
Bella Coola Elementary hosts Ready, Set, Learn Nov. 8

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Anahim Lake area. (RCMP photo)
RCMP seek public assistance in locating woman missing from Anahim Lake area

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the Chilcotin, including for the Anahim Lake area where 10 cm of snow is expected to fall, beginning late Saturday. (DriveBC web cam image Saturday at 12:40 p.m. of Anahim Lake)
Heavy snowfall warning issued for Chilcotin, Heckman Pass beginning Saturday evening