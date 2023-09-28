Playground updgrades at Walker Island, Nusatsum parks focus of survey

The survey is available online, hard copy and phone-in

The Central Coast Regional District is conducting a survey to inform its plans to update the playgrounds at Walk Island Regional Park and Nusatsum Neighbourhood Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Upgrades are planned for Walker Island Regional and Nusatsum Neighbourhood parks.

The Central Coast Regional District is hoping to remove the existing equipment and update these playgrounds to meet safety standards and the needs of they valley’s growing community.

As part of this process, the CCRD is seeking input from all valley residents and has launched a survey for adults and children to complete together or individually.

All feedback will help to ensure the playground design reﬂects the wants and needs of the community, especially those who use the playgrounds most.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete online.

You can either use the QR code or the link to access the survey by going to Central Cariboo Regional District website.

Paper copies are also available at the office or a phone-in option is possible by calling 250-799-5291.

The deadline for completing the survey is Oct. 1, 2023.

