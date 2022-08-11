Plastic straws are pictured in Vancouver on Monday, June 4, 2018. More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Plastic straws are pictured in Vancouver on Monday, June 4, 2018. More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups

Feds using Environmental Protection Act to ban the sale, import and production of six plastic items

More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa’s plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers.

It is the second lawsuit filed in the court by a coalition of plastics makers calling themselves the Responsible Plastic Use Coalition.

The first suit filed in 2021 seeks to overturn the government’s decision to designate plastics as “toxic” under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault used that designation to publish regulations that will ban the sale, import and production of six plastic items.

The second lawsuit filed in mid-July asks the Federal Court to quash the ban, prohibit the government from using the act to regulate single-use plastics and prevent the ban from being implemented in the meantime.

Guilbeault says he is confident the government’s regulations will be upheld and would rather work with the industry to improve recycling than battle the sector in court.

RELATED: Plastic predicament: Federal group urges action on packaging legislation in Canada

Plastic waste

Previous story
Missing Chetwynd woman may be in Kelowna area
Next story
Most Canadians view Pope’s apology as step toward reconciliation: poll

Just Posted

One of the paintings in the current show on display at the Art House Gallery in Hagensborg. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola’s Art House hosts work of two young artists

It took roughly five weeks for production company Rhythm Boyz Entertainment to shoot all the scenes for Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya filmed at Barkerville and Cotton House. (Photo submitted).
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film

The Independent Investigations Office has opened an investigation into the arrest of a woman in Bella Coola on July 24, 2022 which resulted in an injury. (Black Press Media file photo)
Investigation underway after woman injured during arrest in Bella Coola

Williams Lake RCMP attended a licenced establishment on August 5, 2022 after a report of patrons assaulting staff. (Black Press Media files)
Couple arrested after staff at bar assaulted in Williams Lake