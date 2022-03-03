PHOTOS: Mail delivered the old-fashioned way with dog sleds on Gold Rush Trail in Barkerville

Human’s best friend recently helped deliver mail to Barkerville.

Bags of mail were carried by mushers and their dog teams, skijorers and cross country skiers on Sunday, Feb. 27 from Wells to Barkerville in the final stage of the 30th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run.

“It was absolutely awesome,” said Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association president Ric Raynor.

“The Wells Snowmobile Club excelled on grooming the trails.”

Read More: Sled Dogs hit the trail in Gold Rush Trail’s 30th annual mail run

Light snow began to fall as dash participants slid into Barkerville Historic Town and Park on the final day ending at the Barkerville Post Office.

“I love doing this,” said Kerry Onanski of Canada Post, who is also vice-president of the Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association.

“It’s exciting, and I’ve met so many wonderful people. It’s great.”

More than 2,000 specially designed envelopes were sold for this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run that kicked off Friday, Feb. 25, at Troll Ski Resort.

Following their delivery to Barkerville, the envelopes will be distributed to addresses across the globe after entering the regular postal service.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


