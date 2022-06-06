PHOTOS: Fraser River high following night of rain in Cariboo Chilcotin

Following a night of heavy rains Sunday, June 5, the Fraser River is much higher than usual Monday morning seen here from the Sheep Creek Bridge west of Williams Lake. A rock that is usually exposed is now underwater which is very rare, said one resident. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune) The Fraser River at the Sheep Creek Bridge, Monday, June 6. (Photo submitted - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Fraser River west of Williams Lake is running high Monday, June 6 following a night of heavy rains in the region Sunday night.

A rock in the river at the Sheep Creek Bridge usually exposed is now underwater, something a local resident told Black Press Media is very rare.

Flashes of lightning followed by loud claps of thunder rolled over the lakecity Sunday evening between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., bringing with it most of the day’s precipitation in just a few hours. Environment Canada notes 12 mm of rain fell Sunday, June 5 in the Williams Lake.

Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin received 13.3 mm of rain Sunday, according to Environment Canada while Quesnel received 6.2 mm.

Rain continues to fall in the region Monday morning. There is a risk of a thunderstorm Monday evening for the Cariboo Chilcotin before the rains taper off to sunny skies and a daytime temperature of 21C Tuesday.

The Dean River on the Fraser Plateau in the Chilcotin has been upgraded to a flood watch Monday, while a high streamflow advisory remains in place for much of B.C.’s Interior.

