People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

