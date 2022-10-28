UPDATE: 31-year-old woman dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan) A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan) A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A 31-year-old woman from Hope has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound near the Prest Road overpass when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that the female pedestrian was struck by a truck and by at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared she had died.

“All parties involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation,” Cpl. Martin Godard stated in an email to The Progress on Oct. 28.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

”While this event is still under investigation, no charges are expected to be forwarded,” Godard said.

