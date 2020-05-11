Pacific Coastal suspended its operations in March due to COVID-19 (file photo)

Pacific Coastal to resume services June 1

Flights will be offered three times per week for month of June

Pacific Coastal has announced they will resume service as of June 1. The company made the announcement on their website on May 11.

“We are pleased to confirm that we will be resuming scheduled service on June 1, 2020. It’s important to note that we will not be returning to “normal operations” as we will be offering a reduced schedule with many enhanced safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of our customers, staff and the communities that we serve,” said the release.

According to the company’s website the airline will be offering flights three times per week to Bella Coola in the month of June (Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday) before returning to a more normal schedule of twice daily flights in July. A similar schedule applies to many of their other destinations.

The company has also announced “rigourous sanitation practices” where all main points of customer contact are wiped down with high-grade sanitizer every night, between flights staff will complete a sanitation wipe of armrests and seat belts, the suspension of the offering their in-flight magazine SOAR to reduce unnecessary contact and additional hand sanitizing stations as well as personal sanitizer offered for customers.

The company will be limiting the sale of seats on the Beechcraft 1900 airplanes to 18 seats to allow passengers to have their own independent seat, encouraging self check-ins, and providing guidance and barriers that encourage physical distancing. They are also ask customers to pay by credit card or debit card whenever possible rather than cash.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal to resume services June 1

Flights will be offered three times per week for month of June

Guidelines for recreational fishing expected this week

Travel bans will challenge businesses in fisheries already hurt by low stocks

Ulkatcho First Nation implementing road closures and restrictions

Access will be restricted as of May 8

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Regional district issues evacuation order, alert in Quesnel area

The alert is connected with seven properties in the Maple Drive area south of the city

‘COVID-19 has not gone away’: B.C. records 23 new cases, one death over Mother’s Day weekend

Health officials urged British Columbians to keep following the rules

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Increased border traffic likely as Canada, U.S. economies reopen: Freeland

The ban on non-essential travel is set to expire on May 21

Pandemic forces BC Wildfire Service to adapt as it prepares for burning season

Many staff are completing other training at home

Most Read