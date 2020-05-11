Pacific Coastal to resume services June 1

Pacific Coastal has announced they will resume service as of June 1. The company made the announcement on their website on May 11.

“We are pleased to confirm that we will be resuming scheduled service on June 1, 2020. It’s important to note that we will not be returning to “normal operations” as we will be offering a reduced schedule with many enhanced safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of our customers, staff and the communities that we serve,” said the release.

According to the company’s website the airline will be offering flights three times per week to Bella Coola in the month of June (Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday) before returning to a more normal schedule of twice daily flights in July. A similar schedule applies to many of their other destinations.

The company has also announced “rigourous sanitation practices” where all main points of customer contact are wiped down with high-grade sanitizer every night, between flights staff will complete a sanitation wipe of armrests and seat belts, the suspension of the offering their in-flight magazine SOAR to reduce unnecessary contact and additional hand sanitizing stations as well as personal sanitizer offered for customers.

The company will be limiting the sale of seats on the Beechcraft 1900 airplanes to 18 seats to allow passengers to have their own independent seat, encouraging self check-ins, and providing guidance and barriers that encourage physical distancing. They are also ask customers to pay by credit card or debit card whenever possible rather than cash.