Pacific Coastal suspends operations due to COVID-19

The airline is suspending its operations until May 3

Pacific Coastal has announced that as of Tuesday, March 24 they will cease operations due to COVID-19, saying at present there is “no certainty” on when the current situation will end.

“Due to the rapidly deteriorating situation and the need to be socially responsible during this State of Emergency, I am announcing that effective end of day Tuesday, March 24 we will implement a temporary suspension of all Pacific Coastal network operations and anticipate that we will resume regular operations on May 3, 2020,” said President Quentin Smith. “Link operations will continue under the guidance and direction of WestJet until further notice.”

Pacific Coastal provides a daily flight to Vancouver from the community and also provides service to other remote locations such as Bella Bella and Haida Gwaii. Smith also confirmed the company has been forced to layoff numerous employees.

“I wish again to stress that this is a temporary measure only, and that we will continue to monitor the situation with the aim of re-establishing operations and recalling employees as soon as we are able,” he said.

BC Ferries has so far remained operational. Bella Coola Valley Tourism has confirmed it is not collecting membership dues for 2020 due to the pandemic, and is asking its members to provide feedback on any cancellations they are receiving.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices
Next story
Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal suspends operations due to COVID-19

The airline is suspending its operations until May 3

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

COVID-19 leads to widespread shutdowns across the country; travelers urged to return home

There has not been a case reported in the Valley yet

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

B.C. family’s sidewalk chalk messages lift spirits in a time of social distancing

Campbell River’s Weavers are encouraging others to ‘spread as much positivity as we can’

Most Read