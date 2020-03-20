Pacific Coastal suspends operations due to COVID-19

Pacific Coastal has announced that as of Tuesday, March 24 they will cease operations due to COVID-19, saying at present there is “no certainty” on when the current situation will end.

“Due to the rapidly deteriorating situation and the need to be socially responsible during this State of Emergency, I am announcing that effective end of day Tuesday, March 24 we will implement a temporary suspension of all Pacific Coastal network operations and anticipate that we will resume regular operations on May 3, 2020,” said President Quentin Smith. “Link operations will continue under the guidance and direction of WestJet until further notice.”

Pacific Coastal provides a daily flight to Vancouver from the community and also provides service to other remote locations such as Bella Bella and Haida Gwaii. Smith also confirmed the company has been forced to layoff numerous employees.

“I wish again to stress that this is a temporary measure only, and that we will continue to monitor the situation with the aim of re-establishing operations and recalling employees as soon as we are able,” he said.

BC Ferries has so far remained operational. Bella Coola Valley Tourism has confirmed it is not collecting membership dues for 2020 due to the pandemic, and is asking its members to provide feedback on any cancellations they are receiving.